Orang Seletar make legal filing to end epic compensation dispute

AT LEAST 50 Orang Asli from Kampung Orang Asli Kuala Masai, Johor, today filed a mandamus application at the High Court in Johor Baru, to resolve a land compensation dispute for Stulang Laut, pending for the past nine years.

The Orang Seletar, who were relocated from the original village in Stulang Laut to Kampung Orang Asli Kuala Masai, were represented by lawyer Tan Poh Lai.