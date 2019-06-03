Zuraida says ministry to set up disabilities advisory panel

Updated 9 months ago · Published on 3 Jun 2019 2:37PM · 0 Comments

Housing and Local Government minister Zuraida Kamaruddin says the disabled facilities in large public buildings is satisfactory but those in small buildings must be improved. – EPA pic, June 3, 2019.

THE Housing and Local Government Ministry is to set up a committee within the next six months to provide advice on the provision of disabled-friendly basic facilities in public buildings and housing scheme projects, according to minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said earlier today that the committee was necessary because facilities and infrastructure for disabled people was not comprehensive, explaining that there was satisfactory provision of disabled-friendly facilities in large buildings in local authority areas but the accessibility for disabled people in small buildings must be improved.

