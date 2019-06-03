Zuraida says ministry to set up disabilities advisory panel

THE Housing and Local Government Ministry is to set up a committee within the next six months to provide advice on the provision of disabled-friendly basic facilities in public buildings and housing scheme projects, according to minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said earlier today that the committee was necessary because facilities and infrastructure for disabled people was not comprehensive, explaining that there was satisfactory provision of disabled-friendly facilities in large buildings in local authority areas but the accessibility for disabled people in small buildings must be improved.