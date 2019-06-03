Wawrinka advances after 5-hour win in French Open

STAN Wawrinka knocked Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the French Open with a thrilling victory in the longest match of this year’s tournament yesterday, setting up a quarter-final against Roger Federer, while Rafael Nadal claimed his 90th Roland Garros win.
A stunning winner from metres behind the baseline secured a 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 fourth-round triumph for 2015 champion Wawrinka after five hours and nine minutes in sweltering heat on court Suzanne Lenglen.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Comments