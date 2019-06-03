Wawrinka advances after 5-hour win in French Open

Stan Wawrinka reacting after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris yesterday. – EPA pic, June 3, 2019.

STAN Wawrinka knocked Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the French Open with a thrilling victory in the longest match of this year’s tournament yesterday, setting up a quarter-final against Roger Federer, while Rafael Nadal claimed his 90th Roland Garros win.

A stunning winner from metres behind the baseline secured a 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 fourth-round triumph for 2015 champion Wawrinka after five hours and nine minutes in sweltering heat on court Suzanne Lenglen.

