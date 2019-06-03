Wawrinka advances after 5-hour win in French Open

STAN Wawrinka knocked Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the French Open with a thrilling victory in the longest match of this year’s tournament yesterday, setting up a quarter-final against Roger Federer, while Rafael Nadal claimed his 90th Roland Garros win.

A stunning winner from metres behind the baseline secured a 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 fourth-round triumph for 2015 champion Wawrinka after five hours and nine minutes in sweltering heat on court Suzanne Lenglen.