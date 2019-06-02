Welfare aid applicants must be registered voters, reminds Guan Eng
Published on 2 Jun 2019 11:32PM ·
WELFARE aid applicants must ensure they are registered as voters in the constituency they are seeking help from.
Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng said his constituency’s service centre has faced “difficult situations”, where people requesting aid are found to not be registered votes.
