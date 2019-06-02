Welfare aid applicants must be registered voters, reminds Guan Eng

Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng says welfare aid applicants can only seek such aid from the constituency where they are registered as voters. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, June 2, 2019.

WELFARE aid applicants must ensure they are registered as voters in the constituency they are seeking help from.

Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng said his constituency’s service centre has faced “difficult situations”, where people requesting aid are found to not be registered votes.

Comments

  • So no foreigners or stateless people? Ok but the issue of stateless people must be addressed. What about taxpayers who are not eligible to vote? If they pay tax they should get help if needed.

    Posted 9 months ago by Malaysia New hope

  • LGE talking out of his rear end. Voting isnt compulsory. Why apply such discriminatory practice as to offer assistance only to Voters ? This is pretty oppressive - for someone who claims to be a Social Democrat.

    Posted 9 months ago by Jaafar Ismail