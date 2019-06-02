Netanyahu fires education, justice ministers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's move to sack the education and justice ministers might lead to him using the vacated ministries for bargaining in the lead-up to September polls. – EPA pic, June 2, 2019.

ISRAELI Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today fired two prominent ministers ahead of a general election set for September, the second time the country will go to the polls this year, said an official.

The official from Netanyahu’s office confirmed on condition of anonymity that Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked have been fired as education and justice minister, respectively. The source did not provide further details.

