India accuses Pakistan of harassing guests at hotel iftar event

INDIAN diplomats in Islamabad today complained that Pakistan security officials hassled guests invited to a breaking-of-fast event at a top hotel, going so far as to confiscate mobile phones and remove the vehicles of those attending.
“Guests faced unprecedented harassment and intimidation at the hands of security agencies,” said the Indian High Commission in a statement.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Comments