India accuses Pakistan of harassing guests at hotel iftar event

Published on 2 Jun 2019

The Indian High Commission says Pakistani security officials turned away 300 guests who were invited to a breaking-of-fast event at a top hotel in Islamabad. The countries often accuse each other of harassing their diplomatic missions. – EPA pic, June 2, 2019.

INDIAN diplomats in Islamabad today complained that Pakistan security officials hassled guests invited to a breaking-of-fast event at a top hotel, going so far as to confiscate mobile phones and remove the vehicles of those attending.

“Guests faced unprecedented harassment and intimidation at the hands of security agencies,” said the Indian High Commission in a statement.

