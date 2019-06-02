Twitter says sorry for suspending anti-China accounts
TWITTER has apologised for suspending a number of accounts critical of China, days before the politically sensitive 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.
The apology comes after activists said hundreds of Twitter accounts critical of the Communist Party – from “inside and outside” China – were suspended last week.
