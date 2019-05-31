2 hurt, attacker killed in Jerusalem stabbing

Published on 31 May 2019

Security has been stepped up across Jerusalem during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. – EPA pic, May 31, 2019.

A PALESTINIAN stabbed and wounded two Israelis in annexed east Jerusalem today before being shot dead, police said, despite tight security for Ramadan.

One of the Israelis was in a critical condition and the other suffered serious wounds, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

