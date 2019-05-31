2 hurt, attacker killed in Jerusalem stabbing
Updated 9 months ago ·
Published on 31 May 2019 7:00PM ·
A PALESTINIAN stabbed and wounded two Israelis in annexed east Jerusalem today before being shot dead, police said, despite tight security for Ramadan.
One of the Israelis was in a critical condition and the other suffered serious wounds, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.
Effective July 2018, access to full reports will only be available with a subscription. Sign-up now and enjoy one (1) week free access!
Subscribe Now!
Sign up or sign in here to comment.
Comments